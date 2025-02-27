Recap of primary consolidated election results in northern Illinois

Here's a recap of primary consolidated election results for northern Illinois:

DeKalb

Linh Nguyen earned her slot on the April ballot for DeKalb mayor after successfully running as a Democratic write-in candidate. This was the first primary election ever held in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Clerk says they are still working through the ballots but says Nguyen has more than the minimum 20 votes necessary to secure a win.

Rockford

In Rockford, there were several competitive races in the Democratic primary.

The incumbents that held their seat for alderperson on the city council are Gabrielle Torina of the 5th ward, April Prunty of the 6th ward, Gina Meeks of the 12th ward and Mark Bonne of the 14th Ward.

This election may usher in several new faces to the council. Rockford schoolteacher Dawn Granath won over Alderman Bill Rose in the 9th ward. Winnebago County Board member Jaime Salgado beat out Alderman Isidro Barrios by 41 votes in the 11th Ward. The political director for State Representative Maurice West, 21-year-old Tamir Bell, earned his place on the council in a four-way race for the seat held by Jeffrey Bailey in the 13th ward.

The city’s voter turnout was nearly six percent.

Belvidere

In Belvidere, in the Republican primary, former Belvidere Mayor Fred Brereton won against former Alderman Daniel Arevalo.

Brereton will face independents incumbent mayor Clinton Morris and sitting alderman John Albertini in April.

Alderman Matthew Fleury held his seat against Chris Linenfelser.

For Belvidere Township Supervisor, current trustee Dr. Bernard O’Malley came out ahead of Boone County Board member Rodney Riley. O’Malley will replace incumbent Bill Robertson.

Voter turnout was low, which was expected, at 4.3 percent.

Results of Tuesday’s primary are unofficial as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

The consolidated election is April 1. Early voting begins on March 7.

