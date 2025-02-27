© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Recap of primary consolidated election results in northern Illinois

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published February 27, 2025 at 8:38 AM CST
Image by freepik

Here's a recap of primary consolidated election results for northern Illinois:

DeKalb

Linh Nguyen earned her slot on the April ballot for DeKalb mayor after successfully running as a Democratic write-in candidate. This was the first primary election ever held in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Clerk says they are still working through the ballots but says Nguyen has more than the minimum 20 votes necessary to secure a win.

Rockford

In Rockford, there were several competitive races in the Democratic primary.

The incumbents that held their seat for alderperson on the city council are Gabrielle Torina of the 5th ward, April Prunty of the 6th ward, Gina Meeks of the 12th ward and Mark Bonne of the 14th Ward.

This election may usher in several new faces to the council. Rockford schoolteacher Dawn Granath won over Alderman Bill Rose in the 9th ward. Winnebago County Board member Jaime Salgado beat out Alderman Isidro Barrios by 41 votes in the 11th Ward. The political director for State Representative Maurice West, 21-year-old Tamir Bell, earned his place on the council in a four-way race for the seat held by Jeffrey Bailey in the 13th ward.

The city’s voter turnout was nearly six percent.

Belvidere

In Belvidere, in the Republican primary, former Belvidere Mayor Fred Brereton won against former Alderman Daniel Arevalo.

Brereton will face independents incumbent mayor Clinton Morris and sitting alderman John Albertini in April.

Alderman Matthew Fleury held his seat against Chris Linenfelser.

For Belvidere Township Supervisor, current trustee Dr. Bernard O’Malley came out ahead of Boone County Board member Rodney Riley. O’Malley will replace incumbent Bill Robertson.

Voter turnout was low, which was expected, at 4.3 percent.

Results of Tuesday’s primary are unofficial as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

The consolidated election is April 1. Early voting begins on March 7.
Tags
WNIJ News DeKalbRockfordBelvidere
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara