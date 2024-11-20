DeKalb Electoral Board rules to remove mayoral hopeful from list of candidates

Leer en español

The DeKalb Electoral Board ruled on Tuesday in favor of the objection brought by Albert William Vodden, Jr. that Linh Nguyen filed her nomination paperwork to be a candidate for DeKalb mayor too early.

“I am disappointed," Nguyen said, "but I am not surprised.”

Nguyen’s lawyer argued that the city runs nonpartisan elections because it has a city manager form of government. In that case, he argued Nguyen filed on time.

City Attorney Matthew Rose acknowledged there may be confusion on the type of election the city runs. Nevertheless, he said DeKalb has a long history of running partisan elections.

Nguyen said she plans on appealing the decision.

There are currently three candidates running for mayor: incumbent Cohen Barnes, Alderman John Walker and NIU IT employee Kouame Sanan.

