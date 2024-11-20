© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Return to Hola

DeKalb Electoral Board rules to remove mayoral hopeful from list of candidates

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Maria Gardner Lara

Leer en español

The DeKalb Electoral Board ruled on Tuesday in favor of the objection brought by Albert William Vodden, Jr. that Linh Nguyen filed her nomination paperwork to be a candidate for DeKalb mayor too early.

“I am disappointed," Nguyen said, "but I am not surprised.”

Nguyen’s lawyer argued that the city runs nonpartisan elections because it has a city manager form of government. In that case, he argued Nguyen filed on time.

City Attorney Matthew Rose acknowledged there may be confusion on the type of election the city runs. Nevertheless, he said DeKalb has a long history of running partisan elections.

Nguyen said she plans on appealing the decision.

There are currently three candidates running for mayor: incumbent Cohen Barnes, Alderman John Walker and NIU IT employee Kouame Sanan.
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
