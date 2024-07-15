Republican National Convention: Illinois delegate expects party will showcase consensus on a foreign policy platform

The Republican National Convention will showcase the party’s platform on issues such as immigration and the economy.

The Republican platform was rolled out last week and drew some criticism for dropping references to a national ban on abortion.

Jim Marter of Oswego, a delegate and the Republican candidate for Illinois' 14th Congressional District, said on matters of foreign policy, there’s a clear consensus within the party since the old guard is no longer dominant.

The old guard, he said, refers to “the old Republicans where a lot of them wanted to go into this, that, and the other war.”

He said that contrasts with the current Republican stance.

“I think for the most part,” he said, “Republicans are at this point, let's say, ‘hey, if it doesn't directly affect our national security, we don't want to be involved.’”

Marter opposes U.S involvement in the Ukraine War but does support U.S. funding to Israel in its war in Gaza. This aligns with Trump’s stance.

Israel has received more U.S. aid than any other country since World War II, according to Reuters.

In April, President Joe Biden, approved a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with a majority of that secured for Ukraine.

