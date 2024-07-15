© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Republican National Convention: Illinois delegate expects party will showcase consensus on a foreign policy platform

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:45 AM CDT
Maria Gardner Lara

The Republican National Convention will showcase the party’s platform on issues such as immigration and the economy.

The Republican platform was rolled out last week and drew some criticism for dropping references to a national ban on abortion.

Jim Marter of Oswego, a delegate and the Republican candidate for Illinois' 14th Congressional District, said on matters of foreign policy, there’s a clear consensus within the party since the old guard is no longer dominant.

The old guard, he said, refers to “the old Republicans where a lot of them wanted to go into this, that, and the other war.”

He said that contrasts with the current Republican stance.

“I think for the most part,” he said, “Republicans are at this point, let's say, ‘hey, if it doesn't directly affect our national security, we don't want to be involved.’”

Marter opposes U.S involvement in the Ukraine War but does support U.S. funding to Israel in its war in Gaza. This aligns with Trump’s stance.

Israel has received more U.S. aid than any other country since World War II, according to Reuters.

In April, President Joe Biden, approved a $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with a majority of that secured for Ukraine.
Tags
WNIJ News Election 2024Republican National Conventionforeign policyIllinois 14th Congressional DistrictJames MarterJim Marterparty platform
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara