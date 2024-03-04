© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

lllinois Attorney General says targeting Mexican-style rodeos may violate anti-discrimination laws

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST
Boone County Rodeo/Animal Show Ad Hoc committee.
Maria Gardner Lara.
Boone County Rodeo/Animal Show Ad Hoc committee.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office reminded the Boone County Board about its obligation to follow anti-discrimination laws in its dealings with Mexican-style rodeos.

In a letter addressed to Boone County Chairman Rodney Riley, the Attorney General’s Office states it’s received complaints regarding the board’s considerations of permanent restrictions on Mexican-style rodeos, while exempting American-style rodeos.

In addition, the letter states that if allegations are true, they may be in violation of anti-discrimination laws.

In December an ad hoc committee voted to ban steer-tailing. It’s the only sporting event held at Mexican-style rodeos in the county.

The ad hoc committee has been meeting since August for the purpose of reviewing regulations of Mexican-style recommendations.

On Thursday the full county board is expected to review the committee's recommendations.

WNIJ reached out to Chairman Riley and the Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith for comment but did not receive a response.

Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
