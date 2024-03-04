lllinois Attorney General says targeting Mexican-style rodeos may violate anti-discrimination laws

The Illinois Attorney General’s office reminded the Boone County Board about its obligation to follow anti-discrimination laws in its dealings with Mexican-style rodeos.

In a letter addressed to Boone County Chairman Rodney Riley, the Attorney General’s Office states it’s received complaints regarding the board’s considerations of permanent restrictions on Mexican-style rodeos, while exempting American-style rodeos.

In addition, the letter states that if allegations are true, they may be in violation of anti-discrimination laws.

In December an ad hoc committee voted to ban steer-tailing. It’s the only sporting event held at Mexican-style rodeos in the county.

The ad hoc committee has been meeting since August for the purpose of reviewing regulations of Mexican-style recommendations.

On Thursday the full county board is expected to review the committee's recommendations.

WNIJ reached out to Chairman Riley and the Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith for comment but did not receive a response.