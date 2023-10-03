Illinois Review Board delays vote on future of DeKalb nursing home as buyers intend to back out of the sale contract

The future of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center is still unclear after Tuesday’s state review board meeting.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is tasked with deciding on whether to approve the transfer of the DeKalb county-run nursing home to private hands, but instead the board decided to delay the vote — again.

During the meeting it was revealed that the buyers intend to terminate the sale contract for the nursing home.

Review board chairwoman Debra Savage said, “We don't have buyers that we can consider and all the things that go on with the buyer in order to make a good decision for that.”

In light of the news, the review board requested the application be officially withdrawn. No buyers were present during the meeting.

County board Chair Suzanne Willis said the delayed decision is straining the county’s finances.

