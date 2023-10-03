© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Illinois Review Board delays vote on future of DeKalb nursing home as buyers intend to back out of the sale contract

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
Maria Gardner Lara
DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory answers questions from supporters of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center after an Illinois Health Faciliities and Services Review Board meeting in Bolingbrook, IL on Oct. 3, 2023.

The future of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center is still unclear after Tuesday’s state review board meeting.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is tasked with deciding on whether to approve the transfer of the DeKalb county-run nursing home to private hands, but instead the board decided to delay the vote — again.

During the meeting it was revealed that the buyers intend to terminate the sale contract for the nursing home.

Review board chairwoman Debra Savage said, “We don't have buyers that we can consider and all the things that go on with the buyer in order to make a good decision for that.”

In light of the news, the review board requested the application be officially withdrawn. No buyers were present during the meeting.

County board Chair Suzanne Willis said the delayed decision is straining the county’s finances.

WNIJ News DeKalb CountyDeKalb County Rehab and Nursing CenterIllinois Health Facilities and Services Review BoardSuzanne Willis
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
