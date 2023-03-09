Health navigators prepared to support Medicaid reapplicants

During the COVID public health emergency, people enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP did not have to apply annually to determine whether they qualify. Earlier this year the Biden Administration announced that the emergency will end on May 11.

The state will begin mailing out notices in the mail to alert people that they’ll need to reapply for Medicaid and CHIP that same month.

According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as of November, over 3.7 million people were enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP in Illinois. That’s a nearly 33 percent increase when compared to 2019, before the pandemic. CHIP refers to the state’s children’s health insurance program.

Based off the federal government nationwide estimates, in Illinois around 700,000 people could end up losing coverage.

What to expect

Maria Hueramo, a health navigator at the DeKalb County Public Health Department, said for individuals that have moved since they last applied for health insurance, they can update their address at abe.illinois.gov or by calling the state at 1-800-843-6154.

Hueramo said the system, online and over the phone, prompts applicants to enter a social security number. She said for those who would rather not enter a social security or do not have a number, there’s a way to get around it.

"Don’t panic, you don’t have to end the call,” she said. “Either put all sets of zeros or nines for the numbers that are allotted for the social security number and you're able to bypass and you will speak to a live representative.”

Renewal forms will be sent out one month before they are due. The renewal date can also be found online or by calling the state.

For individuals who make too much money and do not meet the federal poverty guidelines as required by Medicaid, another DeKalb County Public Health Navigator, Mik Suhi, said there may still be healthcare options.

“The truth is you still might be eligible for health care coverage,” Suhi said. “There are other criteria in order to be eligible but there are definitely options.”

Help navigating healthcare options