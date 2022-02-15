© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Drinkin' With Lincoln Special: A Birthday Celebration

Northern Public Radio | By Clint Cargile
Published February 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Abraham_Lincoln,_South_Park_Blocks,_Portland,_Oregon_(2013).JPG
Another Believer
/
Wikimedia Commons
This bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln, by George Fite Waters, was dedicated in Portland, Oregon, in October 1928. It was destroyed by protesters in October 2020.

Welcome to our Abraham Lincoln birthday celebration. I’m Clint Cargile, host of the Drinkin’ with Lincoln Podcast. This special one-hour Lincoln retrospective was broadcast on WNIJ on Sunday, February 13, one day after Lincoln’s 213th birthday. It was created from Drinkin’ with Lincoln stories that I found fun, interesting, or profound. I hope these stories will give you new insight into our 16th President.

I would like to thank the Lincoln presenters for the contributions they provide to both Lincoln and history:

Kevin Wood

Michael Krebs

Laura Keyes

Joe Woodard

Max and Donna Daniels

Rick Otey

Clint Cargile
Clint Cargile
Clint Cargile is the host of This Week in Illinois History and the creator and host of the podcast Drinkin’ with Lincoln.
See stories by Clint Cargile
