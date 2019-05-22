© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Specials

Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 4: Letting Lincoln's Humor Shine

Northern Public Radio | By Clint Cargile
Published May 22, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
laughing_lincoln_01.jpg
1 of 10
Lincoln presenter Michael Krebs at the unveiling of the Laughing Lincoln statue in Naperville's Central Park
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.48.06_am.png
2 of 10
Lincoln presenter Michael Krebs stands with his laughing counterpart as part of the unveiling ceremony
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.48.20_am.png
3 of 10
The Laughing Lincoln statue in Naperville's Central Park, sculpted by David Alan Clark
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.47.14_am.png
4 of 10
Lincoln Presenter Michael Krebs talks with host Clint Cargile
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.45.56_am.png
5 of 10
Lincoln Presenter Michael Krebs talks with host Clint Cargile at Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville, Illinois
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.46.43_am.png
6 of 10
Lincoln Presenter Michael Krebs at Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville, Illinois
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.45.37_am_1.png
7 of 10
Preparing to go "Behind the Beard" at Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville, Illinois
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-05-15_at_10.05.03_am.png
8 of 10
The Laughing Lincoln statue in Naperville's Central Park, sculpted by David Alan Clark
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-05-15_at_10.03.31_am.png
9 of 10
Sculptor David Alan Clark speaks at the unveiling of his Laughing Lincoln statue
WNIJ
screen_shot_2019-05-15_at_10.09.34_am.png
10 of 10
Lincoln Presenter Michael Krebs and Century Walk president Brand Bobosky in Naperville, Illinois
WNIJ

For our Season One finale, we celebrate the unveiling of a new Abraham Lincoln statue in Naperville, Illinois. It is the world's only statue depicting young Lincoln laughing.* And it wouldn't be a proper Lincoln statue unveiling without a proper Lincoln presenter: stage actor and 25-year Lincoln veteran Michael Krebs.

Michael has portrayed Abraham Lincoln in films, documentaries, TV shows, and commercials. He's a popular fixture at the Chicago History Museum and has performed in Washington, D.C., for the Lincoln Group, the National Archives, the National Park Service, and the Library of Congress. President Bill Clinton once handpicked him to present before one of his speeches.

In part one, we talk with the organizers who brought Laughing Lincoln to Naperville, including sculptor David Alan Clark. We discuss why Lincoln is there in the first place, in a city that seemingly has no connection to the real Lincoln. Or does it?

Then it's off to Solemn Oath Brewery, where Michael and I sip some brew and discuss his time in Rockford's New American Theater, his connection to Freeport Lincoln presenter George Buss (see episode 2), and how his budding acting career in Chicago lead him to Lincoln.

You can also listen to this episode at these podcast directories:

NPR

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

Spotify

*Sculptor Jeff Adams of Mount Morris, Illinois, created a bust of an older Lincoln laughing, A Lighter Lincoln.

Bonus Content:

btb_-_krebs_on_impersonator_-_web_bonus.mp3
Bonus Clip 1 - Michael Krebs weighs in on "impersonator" vs. "presenter" (May 14, 2019)

btb_-_krebs_on_costume_-_web_bonus.mp3
Bonus Clip 2 - Michael Krebs discussing his Lincoln costume (May 14, 2019)

Show Notes

Lincoln Presenter: Michael Krebs

Website

Facebook

YouTube Channel

Music:

Mana Kintorso (performed live on Sessions from Studio A)

Behind the Beard Location:

Solemn Oath Brewery, Naperville, Ill.

Michael's TV/Films/Documentary Credits:

Field of Lost Shoes – IMDB

Field of Lost Shoes – Lincoln scenes

TV/Film demo reel

Commercials (YouTube playlist 1)

Commercials (YouTube playlist 2)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (book trailer)

C-SPAN Lincoln-Douglas Debates:

Galesburg Debate Re-Enactment (Michael Krebs as Lincoln)

Michael Kreb’s profile (includes several of his Lincoln appearances)

All 7 of C-SPAN Lincoln-Douglas Debate Re-Enactments

Other Interviewees:

Brand Bobosky

David Alan Clark

Mary Lou Wehrli

Places Visited:

Naperville, Ill.

Central Park, Naperville, Ill.

Laughing Lincoln Statue

Places Mentioned:

Chicago History Museum

Freeport, Ill.

Galesburg, Ill.

New American Theater, Rockford, Ill. (now the Nordlof Center)

Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill.

Lincoln-related Sites Mentioned:

Brewster House, Freeport, Ill.

Knox College, Lincoln Studies Center, Galesburg, Ill

Knox College, Old Main, Galesburg, Ill.

Lincoln Group of DC, Washington, D.C.

Lincoln’s Lucky Nose, Springfield, Ill.

President Lincoln’s Cottage, Washington, D.C.

Vandalia State House, Vandalia, Ill.

Abraham Lincoln’s Family and Associates Mentioned:

Mary Lincoln (wife)

Sarah Lincoln (sister)

Sarah Bush Lincoln (step-mother)

Thomas “Tad” Lincoln (son)

William Crook (bodyguard)

William Herndon (law partner, Springfield)

Historical Figures Mentioned:

Stephen Douglas

Joseph Naper

Other Lincoln Presenters Mentioned:

George Buss

Association of Abraham Lincoln Presenters (ALP)

Lincoln Sources Mentioned:

Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln

Lincoln, by David Donald

People Mentioned:

James Clark (playwright)

Hal Holbrook (actor)

Jeannette Lloyd (theater teacher)

Debra Ann Miller (Mary Lincoln)

Donald E. Wehrli (gravestone)

Donald E. Wehrli (obituary)

Grant Wehrli (state representative)

Douglas L. Wilson (Lincoln scholar)

Lincoln-related Topics Mentioned:

1862 Message to Congress

Gettysburg Address

Ken Burns’ Civil War (PBS)

Lincoln (ABC mini-series)

Second Inaugural Address

Miscellaneous:

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter by Seth Grahame-Smith

Alton, Illinois, in the Civil War

Century Walk

Naperville Trolley & Tours

New Market Campaign

Books on Lincoln’s Humor:

Carwardine, Richard, Lincoln’s Sense of Humor (2017)

McClure, Alexander, Abe Lincoln’s Yarns and Stories (1901)

Zall, Paul M., Abe Lincoln Laughing (1982)

Zall, Paul M., Abe Lincoln’s Legacy of Laughter (2007)

Websites on Lincoln’s Humor:

Abraham Lincoln’s Stories and Humor

Mr. Lincoln & Friends: Humor and Personality

Tags

Specials NapervilleAbraham LincolnLaughing LincolnMary Lou WehrliDrinkin' With LincolnAssociation of Lincoln PresentersLincoln PresenterMichael Krebs
Clint Cargile
Clint Cargile is the host of This Week in Illinois History and the creator and host of the podcast Drinkin’ with Lincoln.
See stories by Clint Cargile
Related Stories