Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 4: Letting Lincoln's Humor Shine

For our Season One finale, we celebrate the unveiling of a new Abraham Lincoln statue in Naperville, Illinois. It is the world's only statue depicting young Lincoln laughing.* And it wouldn't be a proper Lincoln statue unveiling without a proper Lincoln presenter: stage actor and 25-year Lincoln veteran Michael Krebs.

Michael has portrayed Abraham Lincoln in films, documentaries, TV shows, and commercials. He's a popular fixture at the Chicago History Museum and has performed in Washington, D.C., for the Lincoln Group, the National Archives, the National Park Service, and the Library of Congress. President Bill Clinton once handpicked him to present before one of his speeches.

In part one, we talk with the organizers who brought Laughing Lincoln to Naperville, including sculptor David Alan Clark. We discuss why Lincoln is there in the first place, in a city that seemingly has no connection to the real Lincoln. Or does it?

Then it's off to Solemn Oath Brewery, where Michael and I sip some brew and discuss his time in Rockford's New American Theater, his connection to Freeport Lincoln presenter George Buss (see episode 2), and how his budding acting career in Chicago lead him to Lincoln.

*Sculptor Jeff Adams of Mount Morris, Illinois, created a bust of an older Lincoln laughing, A Lighter Lincoln.

Bonus Content:

btb_-_krebs_on_impersonator_-_web_bonus.mp3 Bonus Clip 1 - Michael Krebs weighs in on "impersonator" vs. "presenter" (May 14, 2019) Listen • 0:22

btb_-_krebs_on_costume_-_web_bonus.mp3 Bonus Clip 2 - Michael Krebs discussing his Lincoln costume (May 14, 2019) Listen • 2:13

