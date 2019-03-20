© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Specials

Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 3: Before The Presidency, Before The Beard

Northern Public Radio | By Clint Cargile
Published March 20, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.37.11_am.png
Lincoln Presenter Joe Woodard at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.36.54_am.png
Lincoln Presenter Joe Woodard at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.38.25_am.png
Lincoln Presenter Joe Woodard outside the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum in Charleston, Illinois, site of the fourth Lincoln-Douglas Debate
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.39.59_am.png
Lincoln Presenter Joe Woodard at Jackson Avenue Coffee in downtown Charleston, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.40.20_am.png
Host Clint Cargile with Lincoln Presenter Joe Woodard in downtown Charleston
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.35.47_am.png
Thomas Lincoln's grave at Thomas Lincoln Cemetery, Lerna, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.36.39_am.png
Host Clint Cargile examines the original marble marker for Thomas Lincoln's grave. It was replaced in 1924 and moved to another part of the cemetery.
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.39.11_am.png
The Charleston Riot by Rebecca Sawyer Spoon. On March 28, 1864, fighting broke out between Union soldiers and local copperheads. The brief battle, which took place on and around Charleston's courthouse square, left nine dead and twelve wounded.
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.40.29_am.png
The world's tallest Abraham Lincoln statue, located at the former Lincoln Springs Resort outside Charleston, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.41.04_am.png
Host Clint Cargile standing at the feet of the world's tallest Abraham Lincoln statue
Looking up at the world's tallest Abraham Lincoln statue
Looking up at the world's tallest Abraham Lincoln statue
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.42.24_am.png
Chainsaw carvings of Abraham Lincoln, now in storage in Ashmore, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.41.42_am.png
Chainsaw carvings of Abraham Lincoln, now in storage in Ashmore, Illinois
screen_shot_2019-02-20_at_11.42.32_am.png
A chainsaw carving of Abraham Lincoln, now in storage in Ashmore, Illinois
For our third episode, we head down to Charleston, Illinois, a city bursting with Lincoln history, where we meet up with Joe Woodard, a veteran Lincoln presenter who also happens to be beardless. A beardless Lincoln? How is that possible? But Lincoln didn't grow his beard until the 1860 election, so anyone portraying Lincoln's career as a prairie lawyer in Illinois should, for authenticity's sake, be clean shaven. Woodard's tonsured chops have defined his Lincoln career, giving him opportunities not available to his bewhiskered colleagues.

In the first half of this episode, Joe takes us on a tour of the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, which recreates and preserves the farm of Thomas and Sarah Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln's father and step-mother. We also visit Thomas Lincoln's grave, the site of a Lincoln-Douglas debate that took place in Charleston, and the world's tallest Abraham Lincoln statue. There's a lot of Lincoln to cover in Charleston, and it's a complicated side of Lincoln we don't often see in the history books: his strained relationship with his father, his defense of a slaveowner in a Charleston trial, and his controversial views on racial equality.

Then Joe and I visit Jackson Avenue Coffee in downtown Charleston, where Joe tells us how he got started as Lincoln, how being beardless affected his career, and how he prepares for the role. We also learn that Joe is not afraid to be critical of Lincoln. You'll find all of that and more in this episode of Drinkin’ with Lincoln.

You can also listen to this episode at these podcast directories:

NPR

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

Spotify

Bonus content:

thomas_lincoln.jpg
The only known image of Abraham Lincoln's father, Thomas Lincoln.

thomas_lincoln_picture.mp3
Bonus Clip 1 - Joe Woodard on Thomas Lincoln photo (March 19, 2019)

lincoln_-_white_linen_suit.jpg
Only known image of Abraham Lincoln wearing a white suit.

white_linen_suit.mp3
Bonus Clip 2 - Joe Woodard on Abraham Lincoln's suits (March 19, 2019)

lincoln_-_cooper_union.png
Abraham Lincoln on the day of his famous Cooper Union speech, February 27, 1860. Taken by Mathew Brady.

cooper_union.mp3
Bonus Clip 3 - Joe Woodard comments on Lincoln's wrinkled clothes in his famous Cooper Union portrait (March 19, 2019)

Show Notes

Lincoln Presenter:

Joe Woodard

Music:

Mana Kintorso (performed live on Sessions from Studio A)

Kendra Swanson (performed live on Sessions from Studio A)

Behind the Beard Location:

Jackson Avenue Coffee, Charleston, Ill.

Films/Documentaries:

Lincoln: Prelude to Presidency, a documentary from WILL-TV, Illinois Public Media

Lincoln (2012), a film by Steven Spielberg, scene featuring Daniel Day Lewis as Abraham Lincoln and Gloria Reuben as Elizabeth Keckley

In-production Lincoln documentary from Witnessing History Education Foundation, Inc.

Other Interviewees:

Jerry Grodesky

Places Visited:

Charleston, Coles County, Ill.

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site

Thomas Lincoln Cemetery

Charleston Murals

Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum, Charleston

Lincoln Springs Resort

World's Tallest Lincoln Statue

Ashmore, Ill.

Lincoln-related sites mentioned:

Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area

New Salem, Ill.

Vandalia State House

Old State Capitol, Springfield

Lincoln Home National Historic Site, Springfield

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Springfield

Other places mentioned:

Decatur, Ill.

Mattoon, Ill.

Hazel Dell, Ill.

Kaiserslautern, Germany

Abraham Lincoln's Family and associates:

Thomas Lincoln (father)

Nancy Hanks Lincoln (mother)

Sarah Bush Lincoln (step-mother)

John D. Johnston (step-brother)

Matilda Johnston Hall Moore (step-sister)

Dennis Hanks (cousin of his mother)

Mary Lincoln (wife)

Robert Todd Lincoln (son)

William “Willie” Lincoln (son)

Thomas “Tad” Lincoln (son)

Denton Offutt (early business partner, New Salem)

William Herndon (law partner, Springfield)

Other Lincoln Presenters:

Kevin Wood

B.F. McClerren

Association of Abraham Lincoln Presenters (ALP)

Lincoln-Douglas Debates:

Charleston Debate on C-Span

Historical Figures Mentioned:

Stephen Douglas

Elizabeth Keckley

Grace Bedell

Thomas Corwin

Lincoln Sources Mentioned:

Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln

Did Lincoln Own Slaves? And other Frequently Asked Questions About Abraham Lincoln, by Gerald J. Prokopowicz

Miscellaneous:

Snake fence

Saddlebag Cabin

Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC)

Matson Trial

