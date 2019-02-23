Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 1: Fastest Lincoln In The West
For our premiere episode, we are joined in DeKalb, Illinois, by full-time Lincoln presenter Kevin Wood. Kevin is also a running Lincoln. He runs races. In his Lincoln getup. Hat and all. And he is a multilingual Lincoln. He gives presentations in English and Spanish and translates Lincoln documents into French and German. He can recite the Gettysburg Address in all four languages.
I'm your host, Clint Cargile. In part one, I take Kevin to the site of Coltonville, a town that no longer exists. But according to local legend, Abraham Lincoln once stopped there during the Black Hawk War where the 23-year-old future president had a fateful meeting with his future nemesis, Jefferson Davis. Did this actually happen? We'll find out with the help of our experts, DeKalb County Historian Sue Breese and Dr. Jackie Hogan, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Bradley University, and author of Lincoln, Inc: Selling the Sixteenth President in Contemporary America.
Then Kevin and I visit the Forge Brewhouse in Sycamore where Kevin fills us in on his background, how he got started as Lincoln, and how portraying Lincoln has affected his family life. We also chat about his Lincoln voice, hat, and beard, and learn about the Association of Lincoln Presenters (ALP). You'll find all of that and more in this episode of Drinkin’ with Lincoln.
Bonus Clips
This is an anecdote from Lincoln Presenter Kevin Wood, in character as Lincoln, in which Chief Shabbona attends the first Lincoln-Douglas Debate at Ottawa, Illinois.
Lincoln Presenter Kevin Wood, in character as Lincoln, shares some thoughts on the politics of his day.
Show Notes
Lincoln Presenter:
Music:
Mana Kintorso (performed live on Sessions from Studio A)
Behind the Beard Location:
Other Interviewees:
Sue Breese (DeKalb County Historian)
- Author of Lincoln Inc.: Selling the 16th President in Contemporary America (2011)
- Author of Roots Quest: Inside America's Genealogy Boom (2019)
Places Visited or Discussed:
Joiner History Room (DeKalb County Archives)
Topics Related to Lincoln Presenters:
The Association of Lincoln Presenters (ALP)
Laura F. Keyes (Mary Todd Lincoln Presenter)
John McMicking (Made Wood’s Lincoln Hat)
Historical Figures:
Barb Wire Barons (Joseph Glidden, Isaac Ellwood, and Jacob Haish)
Lincoln Speeches:
Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address
Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address
Lincoln Sources Mentioned:
Elgin: Days Gone By (Author: E.C. Alft / Lincoln Section is in Chapter 16)
The Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln
Miscellaneous:
The Lincoln Highway Association
The Lincoln Highway – A History