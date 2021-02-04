Sessions from Studio A - Krystee Wylder (February 4, 2021)

Join us for original music by Krystee Wylder on this week's show. Krystee is a central Illinois native who has spent time living in Rockford and Chicago. Her sound is a unique mix of singer-songwriter folk and pop. Hear her live performance in Studio A and check out some behind the scenes videos below. We'll also talk with Krystee about her background, her music, and about how she almost lost the ability to sing forever... that's all on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A!

Find more music from Krystee Wylder on her Bandcamp and Soundcloud pages.

Krystee Wylder performs "Overboard" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Krystee Wylder performs "Kiki and a Ukulele" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Krystee Wylder performs "Gardens" live in WNIJ's Studio A