Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Derek Luttrell

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 21, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST
"The Wolf Who Cried Boy" by Derek Luttrell
Derek Luttrell returns to Sessions from Studio A on this week's episode. We've heard Derek on the show before with his bands Name the Moon and more recently Sickhorse, but this time he's back with a new solo album, The Wolf Who Cried Boy. Join us as we listen through The Wolf Who Cried Boy and talk with Derek Luttrell about putting the album together.

Pick up a copy of the new record over at Corporate Panda Records and find more music from Derek Luttrell on Bandcamp.

This week's show is sponsored by Along the Path Counseling Services

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
