Sessions from Studio A - Cora Vasseur

Join us for original music from DeKalb singer-songwriter Cora Vasseur. Cora is a newer songwriter who has had a unique path to music. She started songwriting while in Second City's Comedy Writing program, and first began to sing while at her current job working with children with autism, when she discovered her voice helped calm the students.

You can keep up with Cora Vasseur on her website, where she also has a live album available for purchase. Also be sure to follow her on social media.

Cora Vasseur performing "Soldier" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Cora Vasseur performing "Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A