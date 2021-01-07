© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Cora Vasseur

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST
screen_shot_2021-01-07_at_1.07.09_pm.png
1 of 2
Cora Vasseur performs live in WNIJ's Studio A
screen_shot_2021-01-07_at_1.07.29_pm.png
2 of 2

Join us for original music from DeKalb singer-songwriter Cora Vasseur. Cora is a newer songwriter who has had a unique path to music. She started songwriting while in Second City's Comedy Writing program, and first began to sing while at her current job working with children with autism, when she discovered her voice helped calm the students.

You can keep up with Cora Vasseur on her website, where she also has a live album available for purchase. Also be sure to follow her on social media

Cora Vasseur performing "Soldier" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Cora Vasseur performing "Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
