Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 6: Laura Keyes: Telling the Untold

By 5 hours ago

Drinkin’ with Lincoln continues. This episode’s guest is not the 16th president, but someone very close to him. Join host Clint Cargile as he interviews Mary Lincoln presenter Laura Keyes. Laura has portrayed Mary Lincoln for over a decade. She also portrays several other strong historical women: Laura Ingalls Wilder, Irene Adler, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

In part one, we join Mrs. Lincoln at a Civil War reenactment in Hainesville, Illinois. She’ll discuss her role at these events, how other living history presenters have helped her career, and how she has to battle a system that prefers male over female reenactors. We’ll also meet and hear musicians John and Elaine Masciale, who have inspired and encouraged Laura’s career. Elaine also introduces us to a pretty unique instrument.

Then we travel to nearby Gurnee, Illinois, home to Only Child Brewing, where we sit down for drinks and discuss Laura’s career as a history presenter. She shares how she got started, the research and time involved, and why it’s important that we know the real Mary Lincoln.

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Laura Keyes is taking part in several events, including some created by Rockford’s Women’s Suffrage Centennial 2020. Visit their Facebook page for more information on the many events they have planned for 2020: https://www.facebook.com/WSC2020IL

You can also listen to this episode at these podcast directories:

NPR

iTunes

Google Play

Stitcher

Spotify

Show Notes

Lincoln Presenter:

Laura Keyes

Music:

Mana Kintorso (performed live on Sessions from Studio A)

John and Elaine Masciale

Locations Visited:

Hainesville Civil War Reenactment, Hainesville, Ill.

Interview Location:

Only Child Brewing, Gurnee, Ill.

Laura’s other characters:

Irene Adler

Mary Harlan Lincoln

Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Laura Ingalls Wilder

Other Historical Presenters:

Association of Abraham Lincoln Presenters (ALP)

Max & Donna Daniels (Abraham & Mary Lincoln)

Leslie Goddard (Jacqueline Kennedy, et al.)

Kevin Wood (Abraham Lincoln)

Books Mentioned:

Mrs. Lincoln: A Life by Catherine Clinton

Fashionable First Lady by Donna McCreary

Other:

Women’s Suffrage Centennial 2020

Mary Lincoln’s White House China

“Mary Lincoln” – a humorous acoustic song by jazz singer/songwriter Spencer Day

Tags: 
Drinkin' With Lincoln
Mary Lincoln
Mary Todd Lincoln
Laura Keyes
Association of Lincoln Presenters
Abraham Lincoln
Only Child Brewing
Hainesville
Gurnee

Related Content

Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 1: Fastest Lincoln In The West

By Feb 23, 2019
WNIJ

For our premiere episode, we are joined in DeKalb, Illinois, by full-time Lincoln presenter Kevin Wood. Kevin is also a running Lincoln. He runs races. In his Lincoln getup. Hat and all. And he is a multilingual Lincoln. He gives presentations in English and Spanish and translates Lincoln documents into French and German. He can recite the Gettysburg Address in all four languages.

Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 2: Freeport Lincoln Looms Large

By Mar 8, 2019
WNIJ

In this episode, we visit with Lincoln presenter George Buss in his hometown of Freeport, Illinois. George has been portraying Lincoln for more than 30 years and proudly serves as the official Lincoln of Gettysburg. George loves Freeport because it's a town steeped in Lincoln history. It was here, on August 27th, 1858, that Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas held the second of their seven debates. This debate is infamous for Douglas's introduction of the Freeport Doctrine, which helped him defeat Lincoln in that race, but propelled Lincoln to the presidency just two years later.

Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 4: Letting Lincoln's Humor Shine

By May 22, 2019
WNIJ

For our Season One finale, we celebrate the unveiling of a new Abraham Lincoln statue in Naperville, Illinois. It is the world's only statue depicting young Lincoln laughing.* And it wouldn't be a proper Lincoln statue unveiling without a proper Lincoln presenter: stage actor and 25-year Lincoln veteran Michael Krebs.

Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 5: Abe & The Babe

By Nov 14, 2019

Drinkin’ with Lincoln returns! For our season 2 premiere, we visit with Abe and Mary Lincoln presenters Max and Donna Daniels, also known as Abe & the Babe. Max and Donna’s career has spanned three decades and they are known in the Lincoln community for their humor, their generosity, and for mentoring a new generation of Lincoln presenters.