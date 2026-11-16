Illinois has some financial breathing room this year, but significant challenges are on the horizon as federal policy changes take effect, according to a report from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

The state is on track to run a more than $900 million surplus in fiscal year 2027, which ends June 30, 2027. But Gov. JB Pritzker has plans to set aside much of that funding as the state wrestles with a projected deficit of nearly $2.4 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

Funding challenges are expected to become more prevalent during the second half of 2027 as federal policy changes enacted by the Trump administration begin to take effect, including support for Medicaid and food assistance programs.

GOMB released its annual Economic and Fiscal Policy Report on Friday, which includes a five-year projection for state spending and revenue rates. The report provides an early look each year at the direction of state finances, though longer-term windows are notoriously hard to accurately project. Deficits are often considerably lower by the time lawmakers begin discussions on a particular year’s budget than the opening-round projections of the annual GOMB report.

The governor’s office is also now entering a key phase of piecing together a budget proposal that Pritzker will present to lawmakers in February, which makes the report a key marker for how state finances are currently performing and what must be addressed in next year’s budget.

GOMB’s report is based on S&P Global’s September forecast, which predicts a tight labor market and slow gross domestic product growth at just above 2%.

“While a recession is not within the baseline forecast parameters, the conditions for one exist,” the report said. “Alternatively, if a definitive end to the war in Iran is achieved, energy prices could see a drastic decline as the global supply of oil and other commodities begin to flow unabated, reducing inflationary pressure which could boost the economic outlook.”

The projected $927 million current-year surplus, driven by strong corporate income tax and sales tax revenue, offers some flexibility. But the governor’s office is largely pumping the brakes.

Pritzker wants to set money aside to prepare for a host of federal changes to healthcare and food assistance programs, pay for disaster relief the federal government has declined to cover, ready the state employee health insurance plan for changes expected to hit the healthcare industry, and replenish a special reserve fund lawmakers created last year that allows Pritzker to immediately plug gaps in the budget on an emergency basis when federal funding is lost.

Altogether, Pritzker proposed a $728 million supplemental spending plan, which would leave the state with a $199 million surplus when the fiscal year ends.

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Future challenges

Costs from federal healthcare policy changes prescribed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are going to start adding up for the state in FY28.

As it stands right now, GOMB expects about $58 billion in revenue next year — about $1 billion higher than the current year largely thanks to personal income tax growth — but about $60.3 billion in spending.

That’s up from the roughly $56 billion in current-year spending, because the plan accounts for Illinois picking up the tab on about $1.4 billion in expenditures that are currently covered by the federal government.

That leaves the state with a $2.4 billion deficit that lawmakers will have to close to pass a balanced budget like the constitution requires.

Federal law beginning July 1, 2027 — the same day FY28 starts — requires managed care organizations to be taxed at the same rate regardless of whether they are affiliated with Medicaid. Those tax changes will leave a $1.3 billion shortfall in Illinois’ budget next year if the state maintains current tax and funding levels for those organizations.

Federal law will also soon require states to start gradually lowering the provider tax on hospitals from the current maximum 6% rate to at most 3.5% by FY32. This change will hit the state beginning in FY29, according to GOMB. The federal government matches a portion of this tax revenue, meaning the declining tax rate will result in less federal support for Medicaid in Illinois.

Federal support for Medicaid will decline by about $2.8 billion by FY32 when the tax changes take full effect, if they haven’t been repealed like Pritzker and Democrats have demanded.

The state is also expected to begin paying a greater share of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in FY29. That could cost more than $400 million annually.

Pritzker in recent years has limited new spending beyond the statutory increases to line items like pensions and education funding. He and lawmakers have used targeted tax increases to raise revenue to cover new costs, rather than across-the-board tax hikes.

With Trump in office and the effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act nearing implementation, his office has warned that big new spending items aren’t feasible. That same warning appears to stand.

“Canceled and reduced grants to entities in Illinois total several hundred million dollars, with significantly more potential cuts currently subject to litigation,” the report said. “GOMB expects the State to have a very limited ability to replace lost federal funding for these specialized state grants and no funding to replace lost grants made directly to local governments and community organizations.”

Seeking a piece of the pie

Many organizations are lobbying lawmakers for new funding, however. The Illinois Federation of Teachers will be in Springfield on Wednesday to ask lawmakers to increase funding for public schools by more than the annual $350 million increase to the Evidence-Based Funding formula.

Chicago Public Schools passed a budget for the current school year that depends on $150 million in new state funding they hope lawmakers will appropriate this fall. But there’s no indication lawmakers are considering that.

IFT, which is led by Stacy Davis Gates, who is also president of the Chicago Teachers Union, wants lawmakers to increase EBF funding for FY27 by an additional $400 million, plus another $100 million for mandatory costs for school districts such as special education and bus service.

“As lawmakers weigh deals for a new Bears stadium and data centers, IFT members will ask a simple question: When do our students get their turn?” the organization said in a statement, adding “the money is there” from this year’s projected surplus.

Public schools aren’t the only group that wants a bigger slice of the pie. The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved an FY28 budget request last week asking lawmakers to increase funding for the university system by 10.9%, which amounts to an $80.5 million increase. The current-year budget increased higher education funding by just 1% over the previous year.

System President Tim Killeen said in a statement the increased funding is needed to better prepare students for a world being changed by artificial intelligence and quantum computing, a key area of research by the university.

The system also wants $88.5 million for UI Health to address the effects of Medicaid cuts.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.