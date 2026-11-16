McLean County residents following Country Financial’s lawsuit against the American Farm Bureau Federation may think it’s just about Illinois Farm Bureau [IFB] membership, but it’s much deeper: It’s about Country asserting its independence from a national lobbying organization it claims used a campaign of falsehoods and conspiracy to threaten its ability to compete in the marketplace.

The lawsuit also raises questions about how the American Farm Bureau Federation, or AFBF, wields its influence on U.S. food and farm policy that impacts millions of Americans. Information obtained by WGLT shows the dispute at the center of Country’s lawsuit — that non-farmers are being counted as Farm Bureau members simply because of what insurance they buy — could give states with fewer farmers disproportionate influence on policies like the Farm Bill.

It’s a “striking imbalance” that favors southern states, said Jonathan Coppess, an associate professor of agriculture policy at the University of Illinois. He grew up on a farm in Ohio, spent eight years working on farm policy on Capitol Hill and has spent the past 13 years researching farm policy. He wrote two books on the topic.

Coppess said some of the concerns raised in Country's lawsuit “would help explain [AFBF's] general support for policies that tend to benefit Southern farmers more than Midwestern farmers at the national level.”

This has implications for not only McLean County farmers, but also farmers all over the country. It also impacts any insurance consumer whose payments to the AFBF were used to lobby for policy changes they may not support. Anyone who stands to lose food assistance through the One Big Beautiful Bill's changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] funding is also impacted by these allegations, Coppess said.

Coming Wednesday: Part 3 of WGLT’s series will examine how AFBF lobbying connects to the Farm Bill and SNAP.

The dispute between Country and AFBF boiled over in 2024. That’s when, under the leadership of then-IFB President Brian Duncan and then-Country CEO Jim Jacobs, Country decided it would no longer require Country policyholders in Illinois to become Illinois Farm Bureau members if they are not affiliated with farming themselves.

Country said the membership requirement was a longtime sore spot for customers and the change was necessary to stay competitive.

Country's lawsuit against AFBF contains strong accusations and paints a picture of the AFBF's campaign to "disparage, retaliate against and refuse to deal with [Country Mutual Insurance Company, or CMIC] to force CMIC to abandon its 2024 Business Decision and otherwise exercise control and influence over the business activities and competitive operations of CMIC in and beyond Illinois.”

Country alleges AFBF's actions were "to the detriment of CMIC and its clients, agents, employees and the communities and marketplaces they serve."

The AFBF filed a 350-page response to the lawsuit on Nov. 12 in which it denies any conspiracy, boycott or attempt to harm Country, calling it “pure fantasy.”

The AFBF framed the conflict instead as a lawful disciplinary action against its state member, the Illinois Farm Bureau, for abandoning foundational Farm Bureau values. It also lodged 10 counterclaims against Country, including tortious interference, commercial disparagement, consumer fraud, trademark infringement and breach of contract.

It also referenced “newly discovered violations of AFBF’s trademark rights."

“American Farm Bureau and its leadership are focused on the issues that matter to farmers, like diesel prices and permitting reform," an AFBF spokesperson told WGLT. "Unfortunately, we also have to hire lawyers and defend against lawsuits, because we’re defending an important principle about what it means to be a Farm Bureau. Illinois Agricultural Association has been the Farm Bureau organization in Illinois for a century. But Farm Bureau is about putting farmers and Farm Bureau first.”

Staff / WGLT Country Financial is a community partner in Bloomington-Normal and its impact is woven into the fabric of McLean County. From top left, moving clockwise: The Country Financial trail at Heartland Community College, crop claims adjusters use a Country-sponsored drone to prepare for storm season, Country sponsors the Atrium at Illinois State University's College of Business, and sponsors the digital board at Hancock Stadium.

Country Financial is an institution in Bloomington-Normal, with influence as an employer, an insurer and a community partner.

Country is also a major employer in McLean County, with around 2,200 employees here and 3,300 nationwide. Country insures 1.5 million clients in 19 states. In Illinois, it is the No. 1 farm insurer and No. 4 crop insurer. Across the nation, it is ranked No. 7 among farm insurers. Country has been in the Fortune 1000 list since 2004, ranking 675 in 2025, with just under $5 billion in revenue.

Threads of Country Financial are sewn directly into the fabric of McLean County. Students at Heartland Community College can walk its one-mile Country Financial trail and benefit from a Country scholarship for underrepresented high school students. Country's logo is displayed on the scoreboard at Illinois State University, where it sponsors athletes' jerseys. Children have learned about farm safety from Country salespeople. When severe weather hits, Country swoops in to handle claims.

What is the American Farm Bureau, and how does Country fit in?

The AFBF has been around for more than 100 years and is "one of the biggest players in farm policy, particularly early on,” Coppess said. The AFBF is different from groups such as the National Corn Growers Association and the National Cotton Council in that it doesn't represent a specific commodity but "all farmers and livestock, especially crop growers, kind of the whole gamut,” he said.

As the number of farmers has dwindled in the U.S. since the early 1900s, the AFBF's influence has waxed and waned. Coppess describes them as still "in the mix" and "still one of the major lobbying forces ... in federal farm policy."

The AFBF is a national organization comprised of state farm bureaus in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Each state farm bureau is a collection of smaller, usually county-level farm bureaus. In Illinois, there are 92 county-level farm bureaus representing its 102 counties, with some combined over multiple counties. These county farm bureaus are represented at the state level by the Illinois Farm Bureau, which represents Illinois nationally through delegates at the AFBF.

The relationship between the Illinois Farm Bureau and Country Financial dates back a hundred years. In a commemorative article on Country's recent centennial, Senior Vice President Andy Bender said it this way: "In 1925, the Illinois Farm Bureau planted a seed that grew into what is today known as Country Financial."

In other words, Country and the Illinois Farm Bureau are affiliates. Country started selling insurance primarily to meet the needs of Illinois farmers. Many states have farm bureau-affiliated insurance companies.

But since 1925, Country has uniquely grown well beyond Illinois, expanding over time into an additional 18 states, according to its website. As Country grew geographically, it also added more products and no longer catered exclusively to farmers.

The AFBF has responded aggressively to Country's growth, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit lays out decades of legal conflict between Country and the AFBF.

The central question of the lawsuit is a contract question: Did AFBF have the legal right to interfere with a business decision made by Country's management? But also important: Did powerful people at the AFBF conspire to harm Country, as the insurer alleges?

Country Financial declined to comment on this story.

‘The Business Decision’

In the lawsuit, Country lays out several business justifications for why, in 2024, it was no longer willing to keep its farm bureau membership requirement. In addition to limiting its growth, Country says it cost the company millions of dollars as it tried to build its systems to work around it — all in an attempt to provide a positive customer experience.

The lawsuit explains how the farm bureau membership requirement “caused significant customer experience challenges with dire real-world implications for some [Country] customers, up to and including the loss of coverage where a customer neglected to maintain and/or timely renew her Farm Bureau membership, exposing customers otherwise compliant with premium and other policy requirements to potentially devastating and financial consequences.”

In other words, a customer could have no real ties to farming and could pay all of their Country bills on time. They may only have one single interaction with the Illinois Farm Bureau each year, when they pay their membership dues. If they forget to pay this, unbeknownst to the customer, their insurance policy could lapse and they could be uncovered at the time of a loss — all because they forgot to pay an approximately $30 bill for a membership they forgot they even had.

According to the lawsuit, this is a real-life consequence, not a hypothetical.

‘Epicenter of a conspiracy to harm’

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges AFBF is "the epicenter of a conspiracy to harm” Country and includes a chart of nine individual co-conspirators. These individuals hold various leadership roles within AFBF, in state-level farm bureaus, and crucially, at other mutual insurance companies that compete with Country. Key states named include Georgia, North Carolina, Idaho, Missouri and Tennessee. Country does business in four of those five states.

The alleged co-conspirators also hold influence in industry groups with power over Country. These include AmericanAg and American Farm Bureau Insurance Solutions [AFBIS].

The lawsuit claims the co-conspirators used their influence and other tactics when they “launched a coordinated attack to disparage [Country], its leadership, and the products and services it offers, and to disrupt and damage the business relationships and goodwill [Country] had built over the decades." It further alleges "various high-level leaders of AFBF and Co-Conspirators made inaccurate and misleading statements about [Country] to its policyholders and the public for the purpose of discrediting [Country]; confusing and creating disaffection among its policyholders, agents, and business partners; undermining the sales of its products and services, and tarnishing its reputation and goodwill.”

Part 2 of WGLT’s series will explore implications for the current IFB/Country board.

AFBF non-voting members are not always farmers

Also at issue in the lawsuit is the way AFBF uses non-farmer members — like the customers Country says it’s trying to protect — to allocate state and national delegates who vote on AFBF policy positions. These insurance customers may have no idea $5 of their annual membership fee goes to a lobbying organization that frequently supports right-leaning or controversial policy positions.

For example, until at least 2018, the AFBF effectively denied climate change, taking a policy position which said it is “not clear” if the “increase in occurrences of extreme weather” is due to “to natural global climate cycles or other factors.”

The AFBF has since adjusted its stance, but a spokesperson from the Union of Concerned Scientists said years spent denying climate change could have been spent helping farmers.

Due to membership requirements like the one Country dropped two years ago, affiliated insurance companies can boost a state farm bureau's membership with thousands of non-farmer members.

The lawsuit alleges, in part:

"When AFBF was organized in the early 1900s, farms were the backbone of the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly 40% of the U.S. workforce. Over the ensuing century, the number of farms in the United States declined substantially, falling from 6.8 million in 1935 to less than 1.88 million today, dramatically eroding AFBF's base constituency. Nonetheless, AFBF claims 'nearly 6-million-member families,' more than three times the total number of U.S. farms."

Four people familiar with the AFBF's voting delegate structure explained it with this example: In Tennessee, each individual person in a household with Tennessee Farm Bureau-affiliated insurance is counted as a non-voting "member" of Tennessee's Farm Bureau. Some of these members are actually farmers in Tennessee, while others are simply insurance policyholders that have nothing to do with farming, but were required to join, giving the state a disproportionate level of AFBF lobbying power.

In its response to the lawsuit, the AFBF admitted approximately 80% of its 2024 revenue came from membership dues.

An AFBF spokesperson told WGLT, "American Farm Bureau’s voting delegate representation is based on the number of members in each state. This structure encourages each state farm bureau to build membership, and it has been in place since AFBF’s founding."

'A striking imbalance'

As the AFBF apportions delegates to determine its positions on national agriculture — namely, the Farm Bill, which normally funds the SNAP program — it does so based on Farm Bureau membership. According to data provided to WGLT, the membership structure in Tennessee means the state is awarded 36 delegates. Tennessee and its 36 delegates produced just under $5 billion dollars of farm receipts in 2025, according to the USDA.

Compare that to California, which produced $64 billion in farm receipts last year but was awarded just two AFBF delegates. Tennessee has 18 times the delegate power of California — and a fraction of the farm production.

When WGLT shared these figures with Coppess, he said he didn't realize the delegate allocation by AFBF was "that out of whack, that out of balance."

Coppess said the collective efforts of the AFBF impact the nation’s farm policy.

"If you have an imbalance in delegates, then that's going to give Tennessee vastly more voting power over policy for the national organization in the national decision-making processes. It's like if Tennessee had 36 senators and California only had two," Coppess explained. "That would have an impact in the Senate on those decisions."

The Tennessee and California Farm Bureaus did not immediately respond to request for comment on this story.

Coppess pointed to the One Big Beautiful Bill passed in 2025, which "cut food assistance and SNAP and doubled payments to farmers," he said.

The AFBF publicly supported the One Big Beautiful Bill, saying it "reflects many of Farm Bureau’s top priorities and offers measurable wins for producers navigating an increasingly complex farm economy."

The South vs. the Midwest

Tennessee is not the only southern state whose delegate count is mismatched with its farm revenue, but it is the most glaring example. Most of the imbalance is in the South, which has 205 of the country's 327 delegates. This awards one region of the country — a region that realistically produces one-quarter of the country’s agriculture — two-thirds of the total voting power of the AFBF.

By comparison, the Midwest produces 45% of the country's agriculture receipts, and has only 24% of the delegate power.

Country's decision to stop requiring non-agricultural policyholders to become Illinois Farm Bureau members has cost the state of Illinois bargaining power with the AFBF. Illinois had 19 delegates in 2024 but just 11 in 2026. Even at Illinois' full delegate strength in the past, the Midwest was widely outnumbered by the South.

Coppess said the AFBF's "national policies are going to favor" the regions with the most delegates.

What comes next

The lawsuit remains pending. The first case management conference before Judge Rebecca Foley is set for Nov. 24. Two additional stories will follow this one this week.

Coming Tuesday: WGLT will explore the implications of the lawsuit against the American Farm Bureau Federation for the current Country board.