State Week: Dems win big; Welch's future uncertain

What some are calling a "blue tsunami" swept Democrats into power across the country. Here in Illinois, things haven't changed much. Gov. JB Pritzker led a statewide ticket that saw Republicans shut out again. Juliana Stratton will replace Dick Durbin in the U.S. Senate. And Democrats actually appear to have increased their legislative majorities. Our panel recaps the election.

Also on the show, Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch faces opposition to another term in that leadership position. The caucus is expected to make a choice during the upcoming fall session.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of The Illinoize political newsletter and WMAY radio host.