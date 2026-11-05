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State Week: Dems win big; Welch's future uncertain

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPatrick Pfingsten
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:12 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

What some are calling a "blue tsunami" swept Democrats into power across the country. Here in Illinois, things haven't changed much. Gov. JB Pritzker led a statewide ticket that saw Republicans shut out again. Juliana Stratton will replace Dick Durbin in the U.S. Senate. And Democrats actually appear to have increased their legislative majorities. Our panel recaps the election.

Also on the show, Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch faces opposition to another term in that leadership position. The caucus is expected to make a choice during the upcoming fall session.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of The Illinoize political newsletter and WMAY radio host.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Patrick Pfingsten
Patrick Pfingsten authors The Illinoize political newsletter. He's also an on-air host at WMAY Radio in Springfield.
See stories by Patrick Pfingsten