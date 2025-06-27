© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Nursing home lobbying group director says possible cuts to Medicaid are "deeply troubling"

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Image by Alexa from Pixabay

The U.S. Senate continues to negotiate Pres. Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”budget bill. One of the items being debated is possible cuts to Medicaid, which makes available health coverage for poor residents including senior citizens.

Ron Nunziato is the senior director of policy for the Healthcare Council of Illinois. It’s a lobbying group whose members represent about 70 percent of the Medicaid occupied beds in the state.

He said the uncertainty of how much federal funding the state will receive for Medicaid puts nursing home operators in a bind.

"We don't know what DC will do, and we don't know how that will impact the state," Nunziato said. “If they (Congress makes) cuts to Medicaid, the state could look at all Medicaid providers and make a cut to them,” he said. “They could take more from one pot than they do another. And so, it's deeply troubling to us in this industry.”

Support for the bills falls on partisan lines, with the three Republicans representing the state supporting Trump’s budget bill. Among them are U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood, of Peoria, Mike Bost, of Murphysboro, and Mary Miller, of Oakland.

Nunziato has been reaching out to members of Congress, calling on them to oppose the proposal.

“Don't pass this bill,” he said he tells them. “We're providing tax cuts for the very rich and wealthy at the cost of vulnerable seniors or vulnerable citizens.”

Nunziato said if cuts to Medicaid go through, it may result in a reduction in the number of low-income seniors they can serve. In the worst-case scenario, he said, some nursing homes will close.
Illinois
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara