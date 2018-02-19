The STEM Read Podcast: Speaking Up Without Talking Down

Episode 7: Speaking Up Without Talking Down with Ruth Spiro and Paul Kassel

This week’s episode starts with a reflection on the widespread accusations of sexual misconduct in the children’s publishing industry. Gillian (@gkingcargile) shares her thoughts on The Maze Runner and discusses what STEM Read is doing in response to revelations about author James Dashner. We’re putting together a full episode on the collision of the #MeToo Movement and Children’s Literature in the coming weeks.

Then Gillian and Kristin (@kbrynteson) talk with NIU’s Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts Paul Kassel about the importance of performance in communicating science. Next, Ruth Spiro joins us to talk about communicating complex science ideas to young children through her Baby Loves Science books.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

