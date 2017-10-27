The STEM Read Podcast: "What If?"
Episode 2: What If? with Aaron Starmer and Lynne M. Thomas
On this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, we explore the magical little question, “What If.” Hugo-Award Winning editor, Lynne M. Thomas (https://lynnemthomas.com/) and speculative fiction author, Aaron Starmer (http://www.aaronstarmer.com/) weigh in on the importance of fostering fun and embracing genre fiction in the classroom. Aaron Starmer’s book Spontaneous was sparked by the question, “What if high school seniors started spontaneously combusting?” Lynne Thomas’s Uncanny Magazine was spurred by the question “What if there were space unicorns?”
