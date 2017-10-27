© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The STEM Read Podcast: "What If?"

Northern Public Radio | By Gillian King-Cargile
Published October 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT

Episode 2: What If? with Aaron Starmer and Lynne M. Thomas

On this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, we explore the magical little question, “What If.” Hugo-Award Winning editor, Lynne M. Thomas (https://lynnemthomas.com/) and speculative fiction author, Aaron Starmer (http://www.aaronstarmer.com/) weigh in on the importance of fostering fun and embracing genre fiction in the classroom. Aaron Starmer’s book Spontaneous was sparked by the question, “What if high school seniors started spontaneously combusting?” Lynne Thomas’s Uncanny Magazine was spurred by the question “What if there were space unicorns?”  

 

Tags

The STEM Read Podcast
