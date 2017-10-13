The STEM Read Podcast: Science and Storytelling
Episode 1: Science and Storytelling with Erika Gebel Berg and Mike Mullin
In their debut episode, Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Dr. Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) talk dinosaurs, cannibals, and the science of storytelling with biophysicist and science writer Erika Gebel Berg (@erikagebelberg) and award-winning author Mike Mullin (mikemullinauthor.com).
Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.
The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.
Notes & External Links
- Born Post-Meow Mix era? Here’s the Jingle Erika knows and loves
- Before Chris Pratt starred it, Michael Crichton wrote it
- Chainsaws and Giant Squid in Peter Benchley’s, The Beast
- Outbreak directed by Wolfgang Petersen
- All Work and No Play Makes Erika Write and Write
- Top 3 Scientists in Popular Media: Iron Man, Space Camp, The Abyss
- “To Come up with a Hypothesis is Telling Yourself a Story” Wallpaper
- Mile Mullin is the award winning author of the Ashfall trilogy
- There’s a Volcano WHERE?
- A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
- A Paradise Built in Hell by Rebecca Solnit
- Not the kind of Dinner Party You Want
- Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed by Jarrod Diamond
- Welcome to the Show Hole
- “Leave the Apocalypse to the Young Cannibals in Love” Wallpaper
- Send Your Kid to a Physics Science Camp!
- Edison’s Famous Filament
- The Pantsers vs Plotter Debate
- “You Only Need One Yes” Wallpaper
- The Dunning-Kruger Effect
- Author, Michael Grant
- Imposter Syndrome
- “That’s the Interesting thing about Science, It always Builds on Itself” Wallpaper