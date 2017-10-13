The STEM Read Podcast: Science and Storytelling

Episode 1: Science and Storytelling with Erika Gebel Berg and Mike Mullin

In their debut episode, Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Dr. Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) talk dinosaurs, cannibals, and the science of storytelling with biophysicist and science writer Erika Gebel Berg (@erikagebelberg) and award-winning author Mike Mullin (mikemullinauthor.com).

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

Notes & External Links