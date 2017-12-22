The STEM Read Podcast: The Rise of F%@k

Episode 5: The Rise of F%@k with Melissa Wright and M.C. Atwood

This episode of the STEM Read podcast contains strong language and a strong message. Join hosts Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) as we chat with linguistic Melissa Wright (www.linkedin.com/in/melissa-wright1316) and The Devil’s You Know author M.C. Atwood. We’ll explore the history, culture, and linguistics of swearing and examine the use of swearing as a tool to reveal character and breed empathy in YA literature.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

