Education

The STEM Read Podcast: Learning by Doing

Northern Public Radio | By Gillian King-Cargile
Published December 8, 2017 at 8:14 PM CST

 

Episode 4: Learning by Doing with Nancy Cavanaugh, Jasmine Carey, Mackenzie Thompson, and Melanie Koss

Kristin (@kbrynteson) and Gillian (@gkingcargile) mock some of Kristin’s job titles and then sit down with NIU seniors Jasmine Carey and Mackenzie Thompson to talk about why they are pursuing engineering and why every little girl should play with power tools. Melanie Koss (@melaniekoss?) from NIU’s Department of Literacy interviews Gillian and author Nancy Cavanaugh (@NancyJCavanaugh) during a panel on STEM and Children’s Literature at STEMfest 2017

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.  

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

Notes & External Links

