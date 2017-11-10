The STEM Read Podcast: Inquiry with Zack Gilbert and M.T. Anderson

Episode 3: Inquiry with Zack Gilbert and M.T. Anderson

Students and sci-fi authors tend to question everything, but not all educators are ready to bring inquiry into their classrooms. Until recently, it has been the stuff of science labs. Now there is a push to embrace essential questions across the curriculum.

This week, Gillian and Kristin interview social studies teacher and fellow podcaster Zack Gilbert (http://edgamer.net/) and award-winning author M.T. Anderson (http://mt-anderson.com/) to learn how to use inquiry to explore history, understand culture, and question the very nature of current and future societies. Zack will tell us why he thinks the scientific method is garbage and M.T. Anderson will talk about how he turns his anxieties about society and technology into the plots of his great satirical novels like Feed and his most recent book Landscape with Invisible Hand (Candlewick Press).

