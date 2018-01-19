The STEM Read Podcast: Doodlers and Daydreamers

Episode 6: Doodlers and Daydreamers with Dr. Rhonda Robinson and Tom Lichtenheld

On this episode of the STEM Read podcast, hosts Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) chat with visual literacy expert Dr. Rhonda Robinson and author/illustrator Tom Lichtenheld (Cloudette, Duck! Rabbit!, Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site). We’ll talk to Rhonda about the importance of fostering visual literacy skills in learners and share some activities and picture books you can use at home or in the classroom. Then we’ll talk to Tom Lichtenheld (http://www.tomlichtenheld.com/) about his process of creating visual images and stories and how important creativity, collaboration, persistence, and constraints are to that creative process.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

