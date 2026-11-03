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Write the Vision, Run the Race 2027 Goal-Setting Workshop

Write the Vision, Run the Race 2027 Goal-Setting Workshop

This interactive workshop will help participants develop personal goals, create vision boards, strengthen financial planning with Citizens State Bank and build practical 90-day action plans for 2027.

The workshop is free, but an application is required. In-person participation is limited to 30 people.

Remote participation is also available.

Greater Freeport Partnership
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dorcas Destiny International
7735053378
donna@dorcasdestinyintl.org
https://DorcasDestinyIntl.org
Greater Freeport Partnership
110 W Main Street
Freeport, Illinois 61032