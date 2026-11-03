Write the Vision, Run the Race 2027 Goal-Setting Workshop
Write the Vision, Run the Race 2027 Goal-Setting Workshop
This interactive workshop will help participants develop personal goals, create vision boards, strengthen financial planning with Citizens State Bank and build practical 90-day action plans for 2027.
The workshop is free, but an application is required. In-person participation is limited to 30 people.
Remote participation is also available.
Greater Freeport Partnership
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Dorcas Destiny International
7735053378
donna@dorcasdestinyintl.org
Greater Freeport Partnership
110 W Main StreetFreeport, Illinois 61032