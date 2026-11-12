The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker
Make room for a little Holiday wonder!
Hyde Park School of Dance presents its annual performance of The Nutcracker -- a holiday classic with a South Side twist. Join us for this classic story with dance, imagination, and community, with special guests and something to celebrate at every performance.
Bring your family. Invite a friend. Make it your holiday tradition!
Mandel Hall
38
07:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hyde Park School of Dance
( 773) 493-8498
admin@hydeparkdance.org
Artist Group Info
Tarah Ortiz-Durnbaugh
info@hydeparkdance.org
Mandel Hall
1131 E 57th StreetChicago, Illinois 60637
773-493-8498
amber@hydeparkdance.org