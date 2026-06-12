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The Dreamboats

The Dreamboats

“If you took the charisma of the Beatles, combined with the fresh beats of the fictional band the Wonders from the 1996 Tom Hanks hit film “That Thing You Do,” threw in some attitude from Dion and the Belmonts and pour in a whole lotta pop hooks from Weezer, you’d have the blistering vintage, yet contemporary sound of Canadian rockers the Dreamboats. ” - AXS.com

Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $49.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad St
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org