The Dreamboats
The Dreamboats
“If you took the charisma of the Beatles, combined with the fresh beats of the fictional band the Wonders from the 1996 Tom Hanks hit film “That Thing You Do,” threw in some attitude from Dion and the Belmonts and pour in a whole lotta pop hooks from Weezer, you’d have the blistering vintage, yet contemporary sound of Canadian rockers the Dreamboats. ” - AXS.com
Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $49.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad StSandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org