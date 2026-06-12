“If you took the charisma of the Beatles, combined with the fresh beats of the fictional band the Wonders from the 1996 Tom Hanks hit film “That Thing You Do,” threw in some attitude from Dion and the Belmonts and pour in a whole lotta pop hooks from Weezer, you’d have the blistering vintage, yet contemporary sound of Canadian rockers the Dreamboats. ” - AXS.com