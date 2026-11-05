Rock4Tots Fundraiser for Toys for Tots of Ogle County
Rock4Tots Fundraiser for Toys for Tots of Ogle County
Free live music event to raise funds for Toys for Tots of Ogle County. Acoustic musicians starting at 3 p.m. with bands in the evening.
Admission is free but cash donations and donations of new toys in their original packaging are encouraged.
Oregon IL VFW Post 8739
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Trevor Moore
815-980-1587
EightsMoore@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
TLSanders@gmail.com
Oregon IL VFW Post 8739
1310 Washington StreetOregon, Illinois 61061
815-732-6851