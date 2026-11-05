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Rock4Tots Fundraiser for Toys for Tots of Ogle County

Rock4Tots Fundraiser for Toys for Tots of Ogle County

Free live music event to raise funds for Toys for Tots of Ogle County. Acoustic musicians starting at 3 p.m. with bands in the evening.

Admission is free but cash donations and donations of new toys in their original packaging are encouraged.

Oregon IL VFW Post 8739
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Trevor Moore
815-980-1587
EightsMoore@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

TLSanders@gmail.com
Oregon IL VFW Post 8739
1310 Washington Street
Oregon, Illinois 61061
815-732-6851
https://www.facebook.com/oregonvfwpost8739