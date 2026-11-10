NIU STEAM Café: The Science of Play

In this STEAM Café, we delve into the science of play with Kristin Schulz, executive director of the NIU Child Development and Family Center, and Melissa Clucas Walter, NIU assistant professor of human development and family sciences. They’ll explain why playing is so important for children’s brain development, and why adults benefit from preserving a sense of play. Learn about early childhood theories of play, find out why play encourages learning for both children and adults, and get tips for how to incorporate play into your life.