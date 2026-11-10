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SLIDESHOW: Downtown DeKalb Day of the Dead 2026

Northern Public Radio | By Carlos Loera
Published November 10, 2026 at 11:51 AM CST
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DeKalb's 4th annual Day of the Dead celebration was held on Nov. 7, 2026 at the DeKalb Public Library.

The holiday has Mexican roots to celebrate the lives of those who came before us, families and community members gather to participate in a procession, enjoy live music and performances, and partake in family activities to continue to pass down the tradition.

Locally, community ofrendas were set up at El Jimador and in the library containing photos of loved ones and cherished items they enjoyed during their lives.

Live performances included Xochitl Quetzal Aztec Dance, Flor de Café and Banda NIU as part of the event's after-hours concert.

WNIJ Hola intern Cynthia Grijalba-Durán also built an ofrenda in WNIJ's mobile studio which honored deaf activists who helped advance accessibility and inclusion.

Grijalba- Durán is a 4th year accelerated B.A./ M.A. World Languages and Cultures major with an emphasis in Spanish and Hispanic studies. She is an undergrad double minor in Deaf Studies & Latino and Latin American Studies (LATS). She is from the Chicago land area. 
  
What was the theme for the WNIJ Hola ofrenda this year? 
The theme for the WNIJ Hola ofrenda this year is remembering and honoring Deaf activists for accessibility throughout history.  
 
How did you decide to choose this theme and the photos to include? 

The Deaf community has a long history of oppression and marginalization, the photos on the ofrenda are some of the leaders within different Deaf communities that created change and opportunities for better education, more representation, and accessibility rights and laws for future Deaf individuals.  
 
Can you describe how this project corresponds to your studies at NIU? 

My internship with WNIJ Hola has been centered around creating more accessibility for Latino communities through the use of translation and interpretation. As a student double minoring in Deaf Studies and Latino and Latin American Studies (LATS) I wanted to combine my passion for ASL and the Deaf community with my own Latina roots to create an ofrenda honoring Deaf activists who have fought for equal rights and accessibility within the hearing world. 
WNIJ News
Carlos Loera
Carlos Loera is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in World Languages and Cultures with an emphasis in Spanish and Hispanic Studies and a minor in Latino/Latin American studies. He supports WNIJ's efforts to engage northern Illinois' Spanish-speaking communities through bilingual reporting, publishing and engagement. He is responsible for developing and managing Spanish-language content across broadcast, digital and social platforms. He is from Elgin, Illinois.

Carlos Loera es un graduado de Northern Illinois University con una licienciatura en Lenguas y Culturas del Mundo, con especialización en español y estudios hispánicos y especialización secundaria en estudios latinos/latinoamericanos. Apoya los esfuerzos de WNIJ para involucrar las comunidades hispanohablantes del norte de Illinois a través de reportajes, publicaciones y actividades bilingües. Carlos es responsable del desarrollo y gestión de contenido en español para plataformas de transmisión, digitales y redes sociales. Es originalmente de Elgin, Illinois.
See stories by Carlos Loera