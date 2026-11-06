Mendelssohn Presents! Nicole Lee, pianist

Vancouver-based pianist Nicole Lee returns to the Mendelssohn stage with a varied and vibrant solo recital associated with musical dance forms. On the faculty at Valparaiso University, she is acclaimed as “a consummate artist who exhibits a carefully honed touch with the beauty and refinement of fine porcelain.”

Ms. Lee has performed at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Sarasota Opera House, the Orpheum in Vancouver, Canada, and for CBC Radio in Ottawa, Canada. She has also performed as soloist with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, the Florida West Coast Symphony, the New Westminster Symphony, and Kalamazoo Philharmonic. Her awards include First Runner-Up in the International Stravinsky Awards Competition, First Prize in the Pasadena Fine Arts Club Competition, and Semi-finalist in the Royal Over-Seas League Competition in London.