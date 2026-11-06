Poetically Yours - 'I am an Earthling'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Tricia Alexander.

Alexander is a Performing & Healing Artist, a poet and musician, a Reiki Master Teacher & BodyTalk Practitioner, as well a ULC Minister. She said she’s been blessed to lead a full & multi-dimensional life, and she believes that writing has helped her understand and process this multi-dimensional experience.

Writing since she was 6 or 7 years old, Alexander said she can't imagine her life without the beauty and the depth that writing has not only brought to it but also what it has encouraged.

Her poem “Remembering Who I Am” is in her new book “The Art Of BE-ing” with Cyberwit Publishers. The manuscript will be available mid-November 2026.

I am not a democratic

I am not a republican

I am an Earthling

raceless, colorless, gender neutral

Centered in life & the longer view

grounded & green & growing

Forever following the time-tested teachings

of my Elders: the Trees

Rooting & Reaching

Deepening & Expanding, THEN > Blossoming

and ultimately - Gracefully letting go

I am not religious

I am Spiritual

I live gently - WITH ALL that is

I breathe easily - WITH ALL that is

ONE - BEing - ALL

I am not an American !

I am a child of the universe

waiting - patient

And absolutely certain

the dawn is coming

Then . . .

we will be the Light

TOGETHER