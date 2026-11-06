Poetically Yours - 'I am an Earthling'
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Tricia Alexander.
Alexander is a Performing & Healing Artist, a poet and musician, a Reiki Master Teacher & BodyTalk Practitioner, as well a ULC Minister. She said she’s been blessed to lead a full & multi-dimensional life, and she believes that writing has helped her understand and process this multi-dimensional experience.
Writing since she was 6 or 7 years old, Alexander said she can't imagine her life without the beauty and the depth that writing has not only brought to it but also what it has encouraged.
Her poem “Remembering Who I Am” is in her new book “The Art Of BE-ing” with Cyberwit Publishers. The manuscript will be available mid-November 2026.
I am not a democratic
I am not a republican
I am an Earthling
raceless, colorless, gender neutral
Centered in life & the longer view
grounded & green & growing
Forever following the time-tested teachings
of my Elders: the Trees
Rooting & Reaching
Deepening & Expanding, THEN > Blossoming
and ultimately - Gracefully letting go
I am not religious
I am Spiritual
I live gently - WITH ALL that is
I breathe easily - WITH ALL that is
ONE - BEing - ALL
I am not an American !
I am a child of the universe
waiting - patient
And absolutely certain
the dawn is coming
Then . . .
we will be the Light
TOGETHER