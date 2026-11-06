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Mendelssohn Presents! Jordan Knapick, soprano

Mendelssohn Presents! Jordan Knapick, soprano

Soprano Jordan Knapick is an operatic and musical theater singer, dancer, and actress based in Seattle. A Northern Illinois native, Jordan caught the theater bug at age eleven in a local youth theater production of Annie.

Since then, she has sung Almirena in Handel’s Rinaldo, the soprano role in Fauré’s Requiem, and Mabel in Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance, The Queen of the Night in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte and Elsa Schraeder in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music. As Juliette in Lehár’s The Count of Luxembourg, Jordan’s voice “radiated sunlight, graceful in every register, and physically she managed to convey her character’s dual assets of sweetness and tenacity” (ClevelandClassical.com).

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org