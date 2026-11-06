Mendelssohn Presents! Avalon String Quartet
Mendelssohn Presents! Avalon String Quartet
Artist-faculty quartet-in-residence at Northern Illinois University since 2007, the Avalon String Quartet – violinists Blaise Magnière and Marie Wang, violist Anthony Devroye, and cellist Cheng Hou-Lee – is an enormous boon to the thriving chamber music scene in Northern Illinois. Their consummate music making is consistently polished, dynamic, and communicative.
The Avalon has performed in major venues including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the 92nd St Y, Merkin Hall, and Bargemusic in New York; the Library of Congress and National Gallery of Art in Washington DC; Wigmore Hall in London; and Hercules Hall in Munich.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 May 2027
Event Supported By
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church StreetRockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org