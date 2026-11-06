Mendelssohn Presents! Avalon String Quartet

Artist-faculty quartet-in-residence at Northern Illinois University since 2007, the Avalon String Quartet – violinists Blaise Magnière and Marie Wang, violist Anthony Devroye, and cellist Cheng Hou-Lee – is an enormous boon to the thriving chamber music scene in Northern Illinois. Their consummate music making is consistently polished, dynamic, and communicative.

The Avalon has performed in major venues including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the 92nd St Y, Merkin Hall, and Bargemusic in New York; the Library of Congress and National Gallery of Art in Washington DC; Wigmore Hall in London; and Hercules Hall in Munich.