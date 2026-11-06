Mendelssohn Presents! Amy Nam, composer and harpist

Minnesota-based composer and harpist Amy Nam draws inspiration from the physical world to ignite curiosity and express wonder. She will set an atmospheric theme for her program: a winter night of harp music combined with poetry.

Ms. Nam won Second Prize at the 2024 Dutch World Harp Competition and was distinguished as the 2025 Fermi Forward Discovery Group Guest Composer. Amy is on the faculty at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa. Her orchestral works have been performed by ensembles including the American Composers Orchestra, Pacific Chamber Orchestra, and the Tennessee Valley Music Festival Orchestra. Her solo and chamber music has garnered awards from the BMI Foundation, American Harp Society, and Eastman School of Music.