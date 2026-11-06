Mendelssohn Presents! Amy Nam, composer and harpist
Mendelssohn Presents! Amy Nam, composer and harpist
Minnesota-based composer and harpist Amy Nam draws inspiration from the physical world to ignite curiosity and express wonder. She will set an atmospheric theme for her program: a winter night of harp music combined with poetry.
Ms. Nam won Second Prize at the 2024 Dutch World Harp Competition and was distinguished as the 2025 Fermi Forward Discovery Group Guest Composer. Amy is on the faculty at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa. Her orchestral works have been performed by ensembles including the American Composers Orchestra, Pacific Chamber Orchestra, and the Tennessee Valley Music Festival Orchestra. Her solo and chamber music has garnered awards from the BMI Foundation, American Harp Society, and Eastman School of Music.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church StreetRockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org