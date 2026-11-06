Mendelssohn Music Monday: Tyler Baillie, clarinetist
Mendelssohn Music Monday: Tyler Baillie, clarinetist
Principal Clarinetist of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, Tyler Baillie will explore the remarkable range of emotions represented by the elegant tone of the clarinet: from introspective reflection to exuberant joy.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 8 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church StreetRockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org