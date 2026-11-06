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Mendelssohn Music Monday: Emma Lundquist, flute and piccolo

Mendelssohn Music Monday: Emma Lundquist, flute and piccolo

Join Wisconsin-based flutist Emma Lundquist for an evening of storytelling through flute and piccolo. This recital will be a mix of classic to modern pieces that showcase the emotional virtuosity and the timbral range of the instrument to sonically weave together tales from mythology to real life events.

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 5 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org