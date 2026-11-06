Mendelssohn Music Monday: Emma Lundquist, flute and piccolo
Mendelssohn Music Monday: Emma Lundquist, flute and piccolo
Join Wisconsin-based flutist Emma Lundquist for an evening of storytelling through flute and piccolo. This recital will be a mix of classic to modern pieces that showcase the emotional virtuosity and the timbral range of the instrument to sonically weave together tales from mythology to real life events.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 5 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church StreetRockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org