Hometown Heroes: Rockford Veterans' Stories

Hear the inspiring stories of two local veterans — one who served in World War II and the other who grew up on a reservation before joining the military — during a special event at the Museum.

Midway Village Museum will show two documentaries produced by Harlem High School students as part of the Harlem Veteran’s Project, in which local veterans share their stories in their own words - preserving them for future generations.

Two students who helped create these documentaries, Nathan Kyriazopoulos and Tessa Appelgren, will attend the viewing and be able to answer questions and share their own experiences preserving these veterans’ stories. Both veterans, U.S. Navy veteran Sverre Vinje and U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Lakota warrior William Smith, also have been invited to attend.

Documentaries:

Keeping Faith: The Story of Sverre Vinje

This documentary celebrates World War II veteran Sverre Vinje, a member of the U.S. Navy who carried out many duties aboard the USS Donaldson from 1942 until the end of the war in 1945. The documentary aims to preserve the harrowing story of Vinje; both his time overseas and his upbringing in a Depression-era United States, while highlighting his positive and lighthearted nature. It’s evident that Vinje never fails to keep faith, both when serving his country in the Navy, and serving his community back home.

Directed and edited by Nathan Kyriazopoulos, 2022.

And

William Smith - A Warrior in Time

This documentary covers the life of Bill Smith, a Lakota warrior who tells the story of his time in the military and how it affected the rest of his life. Inspired by his father’s own military service, Smith joins the U.S. Marines. From growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation to helicoptering through the Philippines, Smith lived a life of pride.

Directed by Tessa Appelgren, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets in advance at midwayvillage.com/hometown-heroes-rockford.html. Tickets also may be purchased day-of at the Museum Center.

