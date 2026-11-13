State Week: A change at the top

When Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield next week, the focus will be on who will lead the Illinois House going forward. Speaker Emanual "Chris" Welch has decided he won't run for the job due to a loss of support from his caucus. Many believe Welch failed to properly handle sexual harassment complaints against a former lawmaker.

There are several potential replacements who could bid for the speaker's job. We discuss the process and what to expect.

Now that Gov. JB Pritzker has won a third term, is he considering a run for the presidency? And, what about the Chicago Bears effort to get a new stadium.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.