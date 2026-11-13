© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: A change at the top

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRick Pearson
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:14 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

When Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield next week, the focus will be on who will lead the Illinois House going forward. Speaker Emanual "Chris" Welch has decided he won't run for the job due to a loss of support from his caucus. Many believe Welch failed to properly handle sexual harassment complaints against a former lawmaker.

There are several potential replacements who could bid for the speaker's job. We discuss the process and what to expect.

Now that Gov. JB Pritzker has won a third term, is he considering a run for the presidency? And, what about the Chicago Bears effort to get a new stadium.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Rick Pearson
See stories by Rick Pearson