Did you peak at your elementary school spelling bee? Or were you taken out by “necessary” and have awaited your opportunity for redemption ever since? Now’s your chance to show the bee who’s boss!

Join us for our First Annual Adult Spelling Bee, a uniquely American folk and academic tradition, where adults will publicly attempt to spell words for glory, bragging rights, and custom trophies (awarded to our 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place champions). Expect friendly competition, accidental comedy, and at least one opportunity to mentally recite “I before E except after C.”

This program is free to attend. Registration is not required. Participants must be ages 18 and up, but spectators of all ages are welcome to attend. The event will follow modified contest rules of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be available by request at the event. Doors open at 5:30, and spelling begins promptly at 6:00.

This program is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation’s anniversary throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.