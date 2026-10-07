DeKalb's mayor continues to work remotely as he recovers from serious accident

On Sept.12, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes sustained injuries from a serious accident that required immediate medical attention. The city released a statement on Friday saying the Mayor is working remotely as he recovers from his injuries. DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas spoke with WNIJ on Tuesday afternoon and says the mayor is expected to make a full recovery.

Current condition

Nicklas did not go into specific details about the nature of the mayor's injury, citing medical privacy.

"I'm in touch with the mayor often," Nicklas told WNIJ. "I've visited him numerous times when he was out of town in the hospital, and he's home. I can say that."

DeKalb operates under a "Council-Manager" form of government in which the mayor is responsible for chairing council meetings and making appointments to board and commissions subject to the consent of the city council. He also serves as the city's Liquor Commissioner.

"His injuries did not affect his brain or his ability to speak and to communicate," Nicklas said. "He and I have communicated on a daily basis. So, I don't feel like there's not a mayor in office and I don't think that there's ever been a concern about whether there's a continuity of government."

He says council members have rotated to preside over meetings in his absence.

Timeline for return

Nicklas says the mayor is doing everything he can to make the transition back to in-person work.

"I think we just have to have some grace there," Nicklas said.

He says there are three meetings scheduled for this month. "And I'm hopeful," he added, "to see him at some point in one of those meetings."

Concerns about transparency

It took several weeks before the city released an official written statement about the mayor's injuries.

"There's federal law," Nicklas said, "that says we can't share intimate details about a person's health."

When asked about not currently being about to interact with the mayor in-person, especially in the event of a breaking news situation, Nicklas says the mayor's role in an emergency would be to manage communications among staff.

"The communication was never of that kind of a dire quality," Nicklas said, "and things have been pretty peaceful."

"Even if they weren't," he continued, "the system of government we have, we've got very competent professionals that have been operating, and we have a city manager at the top of that pyramid, if you will, that is very forthcoming. There has been no lapse in agendas. The agendas are always summarized in detail. So, if people have any questions about the leading matters of the day can always call me or come to a meeting."

Barnes is also the owner and CEO of SundogIT, a technology firm based in DeKalb.

City statement

On September 12, Mayor Cohen Barnes sustained injuries from a serious accident that required immediate medical attention. Mayor Barnes is expected to make a full recovery.

Mayor Barnes has been performing his official duties remotely with the assistance of City staff and modern technology. Mayor Barnes looks forward to returning to full, in-person duties soon. If he needs to be absent from Council meetings during his recovery, the Council may continue to elect one of the alderpersons to act as a temporary chair under the City’s Municipal Code and applicable law. Under the City’s managerial form of municipal government, City Manager Bill Nicklas remains the administrative head of City government and is responsible for the efficient administration of all City departments.

Mayor Barnes and his family wish to thank the DeKalb community for their incredible support, well-wishes, and understanding. In particular they are very grateful to the City’s Fire Department for their excellent emergency response as well as the kind and talented medical professionals who have provided subsequent medical care. Finally, Mayor and Ms. Barnes are grateful to the City Council and City staff for their gracious support and assistance.