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Earthwise 815: Sustainability Action Conference

Earthwise 815: Sustainability Action Conference

Earthwise 815 brings neighbors, business owners and local leaders together for one full day of learning, connection and action following the Rockford Region’s Climate Action Plan.

Earthwise 815 Sustainability Conference - Sustain Rockford
$30-75
07:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Sustain Rockford
sustainrockford.org

Artist Group Info

leniemiec@msn.com
Earthwise 815 Sustainability Conference - Sustain Rockford
502 Seventh St, suite 203
Rockford, Illinois 61104
708-515-8639
info@sustainrockford.org
Sustainrockford.org