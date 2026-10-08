Earthwise 815: Sustainability Action Conference
Earthwise 815: Sustainability Action Conference
Earthwise 815 brings neighbors, business owners and local leaders together for one full day of learning, connection and action following the Rockford Region’s Climate Action Plan.
Earthwise 815 Sustainability Conference - Sustain Rockford
$30-75
07:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sustain Rockford
Artist Group Info
leniemiec@msn.com
Earthwise 815 Sustainability Conference - Sustain Rockford
502 Seventh St, suite 203Rockford, Illinois 61104
708-515-8639
info@sustainrockford.org