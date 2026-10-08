Statewide: Schools and screentime

Illinois passed a school cellphone ban this year. The aim is to reduce distractions and help students focus. But phones aren't the only devices involving screens. Many schools and parents are now rethinking how much students use laptops. We have a report from Peter Medlin.

Also:

* Ben Singson interviews NPR's Scott Detrow and Daniel Burke about their new book "American Pope: Leo the XIV's Road from the South Side of Chicago to Vatican City."

* We recap the rise and fall of Dennis Hastert, who became U.S. House Speaker before it was discovered he abused students while a high school teacher and coach.

* A Chicago man, who has launched many comedic projects, has a new endeavor where he is reading the more than 3,000 page municipal code out loud in a thick city accent for a podcast.

* Harvest Public Media reports on a new program training mentors to teach others about wild foods.

* An O'Fallon man has built "The Most Magical Place on Earth" in his basement completely out of Legos.

Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio Doug Schieppe, the schoolteacher behind the popular Kragle Kreations Lego-building account, alongside a small portion of his replica Disney World he built at his O’Fallon home on Aug. 6.

* The Midwest Newsroom explains "free birth" and why some choose to use it, even as some experts say it's dangerous.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers vaccine pioneer Dr. Pearl Kendrick.

* A new Illinois law will allow students an option to take technical education instead of foreign languages. Braden Fogerson reports not everyone is on board.

* Most Illinois school buses run on diesel fuel. The high price is another factor pushing school transportation costs up to what some call a crisis level.