Dixon Municipal Band Christmas Concert

The Dixon Municipal Band is excited to announce its annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the iconic Dixon: Historic Theatre. This year’s concert promises to be an evening filled with holiday cheer, featuring a delightful selection of seasonal favorites. Admission to the concert is free, but tickets should be secured through the Theatre’s box office. Pre-Concert Entertainment will be provided by Saxophonic Sounds. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season with live music, festive classics, and a warm, community atmosphere.