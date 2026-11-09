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Dixon Municipal Band Christmas Concert

It's the most wonderful time of the year- Christmas text, with hand drawn tree and stars. Good for greeting card and t-shirt print, flyer, poster design, mug.

Dixon Municipal Band Christmas Concert

The Dixon Municipal Band is excited to announce its annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the iconic Dixon: Historic Theatre. This year’s concert promises to be an evening filled with holiday cheer, featuring a delightful selection of seasonal favorites. Admission to the concert is free, but tickets should be secured through the Theatre’s box office. Pre-Concert Entertainment will be provided by Saxophonic Sounds. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season with live music, festive classics, and a warm, community atmosphere.

The Dixon: Historic Theatre
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dixon Municipal Band
www.dixonmunicpalband.com
The Dixon: Historic Theatre
114 South Galena Ave.
Dixon, Illinois 61021
815-508-6324
dixontheatre@gmail.com
dixontheatre.com