An Indoor Composting Adoption: Give Red Wigglers a Home for the Holidays

Want to learn how to compost with worms? Join Lake County Master Gardeners Joy Gajda and Jeannette Legge for a presentation on vermicomposting—composting with worms. Learn which worms to use, how to make a worm bin, what to feed them, and how to care for them. Participants will have the opportunity to take home worms to start their own vermicomposting bin, so please bring a small container with a lid.