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An Indoor Composting Adoption: Give Red Wigglers a Home for the Holidays

An Indoor Composting Adoption: Give Red Wigglers a Home for the Holidays

Want to learn how to compost with worms? Join Lake County Master Gardeners Joy Gajda and Jeannette Legge for a presentation on vermicomposting—composting with worms. Learn which worms to use, how to make a worm bin, what to feed them, and how to care for them. Participants will have the opportunity to take home worms to start their own vermicomposting bin, so please bring a small container with a lid.

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
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Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm