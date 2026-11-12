An Indoor Composting Adoption: Give Red Wigglers a Home for the Holidays
An Indoor Composting Adoption: Give Red Wigglers a Home for the Holidays
Want to learn how to compost with worms? Join Lake County Master Gardeners Joy Gajda and Jeannette Legge for a presentation on vermicomposting—composting with worms. Learn which worms to use, how to make a worm bin, what to feed them, and how to care for them. Participants will have the opportunity to take home worms to start their own vermicomposting bin, so please bring a small container with a lid.
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu