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American Persimmon: An Illinois Small Tree Fruit with Big Potential

American Persimmon: An Illinois Small Tree Fruit with Big Potential

In recent years, many Illinois residents have learned about our largest native tree fruit – the pawpaw. However, even many pawpaw enthusiasts have no idea that an equally delicious native tree fruit grows here, and although it is smaller, it has big potential. Participants of this webinar will be taken through an introductory presentation about the American persimmon (Diospyros virginiana).

The webinar will cover wild-type persimmon tree and fruit characteristics, efforts of ongoing breeding programs to improve persimmon fruit quality, a little bit of persimmon-related Illinois history, how to propagate persimmon seeds, further educational resources, and where to find trees to purchase. Hosted by University of Illinois Extension Local Foods and Small Farms Educator, Nick Frillman.

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm