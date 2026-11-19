Twenty-five years ago, Jack Sim was flush with excitement. (Please pardon the pun.)

The Singapore entrepreneur was looking for a meaningful project and came upon this thought from the prime minister: "He said we should measure our graciousness according to the cleanliness of our public toilets," Sim recalls.

Thus was born World Toilet Day. The goal was more than cleanliness. It was access, too — billions of people do not have a safe and sanitary toilet to use.

Enshrined as an official U.N. day in 2013, World Toilet Day aims to get people talking and thinking about a topic that maybe is a taboo in polite conversation.

NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images / AFP A rally in India calls for decent sanitation on a past World Toilet Day demonstration.

Let's eschew the euphemisms

World Toilet Day is all about peeing, pooping and addressing menstrual hygiene in a clean and safe manner — followed by the "conveyance" of excreta to a sanitary disposal system, notes Kate Olive Medlicott , the sanitation and waste team leader within the WASH team at the World Health Organization. Human diseases are shed in sewage, so a top-notch sanitation system is critical, says Medlicott. Cholera is linked to sewage. Polio is, too.

This year's World Toilet Day theme is "Sanitation and Gender Equality: Safe Toilets, Equal Futures." Even though everyone suffers when they can't find a toilet, the menstrual cycle creates additional complications. If schools or offices lack a safe and sanitary place to attend to period needs and to dispose of period products, girls and women may opt to stay home.

There is another gender issue. Sofia Calltorp , the U.N. Women global head of humanitarian action, says: "When women and girls do not have access to safe toilets," they leave their home and look for a public toilet or a secluded space to do their business, often venturing into unsafe areas. "There is a huge impact in terms of being exposed to harassment or violence," Calltorp says. She points to refugee camps as a place where this issue often arises, with unlit toilets that aren't differentiated by gender.

DefeatDD / Poo Guru is a character created by the Defeat Diarrheal Disease Initiative in its ongoing campaign to educate the world about sanitation and the need for safe toilets for all.

Haag/ullstein bild / via Getty Images In Western Colombo, Sri Lanka, an informational sign urges users not to squat on the seat as though they were using a squat toilet, which often consists of ... a pit.

Kristina Ketelsen / A sign from Valencia, Spain, is a reminder of how important it is to have access to a safe toilet.

Now you might well ask: Has World Toilet Day made a difference?

The toilet titans we interviewed say yes, it has, just by talking about toilets in the public arena. The U.N. has stated that access to safe sanitation is a human right. And in just about every country, progress has been made in improving access to sanitary facilities. Since 2015, 1.2 billion people have become part of the world of safely managed sanitation systems.

What are the next steps? Kellogg Schwab , who specializes in water and wastewater contaminants of public health concern at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, stresses that governments should be a force for change but that it shouldn't be top down. It should also be … oh, forgive me again … bottom up. Schwab suggests giving money to communities to figure out what solutions they can come up with to improve the toilet and sanitation situation. There will be flops. But there will be successes that can be scaled up.

NurPhoto / via Getty Images

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created this sculpture in honor of World Toilet Day on a beach in the coastal city of Puri in India. Like the contents of a toilet connected to a sanitation system, it was ... washed away.

So maybe one day — Medlicott of WHO thinks in 50 years or so —- Earthlings will look back and say, How curious that in a world of wealth there were not enough safe and secure toilets.

A toast to toilets

Let's end by reflecting on the present day.

"World Toilet Day is my favorite day of the year," says Medlicott. "People find it fun and funny but it's really important to celebrate and act on something we take for granted."

If you're among the population where toilets are plentiful, she suggests pausing to think of a moment — it's happened to all of us — when you needed a bathroom and couldn't find one. Maybe that incident has turned into a funny story you share with friends. Now imagine if it were to happen every day.

I am deeply thankful that all I need to do is walk down the office hallway to find a clean and private loo.

For stories about life in our changing world, subscribe to NPR's Global Health newsletter.

Copyright 2026 NPR