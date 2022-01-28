STEM, Special Needs & Pancakes | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with brand-new segments -- now in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

In this episode, we’re talking with two educators! First is physics and Earth science teacher Sam Watt! We talked about Sam’s time teaching in China, what STEM actually is -- since that’s a misconception he says still exists -- and how he’s been able to do hands-on STEM and engineering projects even when his students learn remotely.

Then, special education teacher Jessica Sperry! She just switched from teaching elementary school to high school special education -- all while raising a baby -- during a pandemic! I’m tired just thinking about it.

We talked about how tough it was for her students and parents at the beginning of the pandemic. Jessica and I went into how she’s learning to motivate her high school students…the way you motivate any teenagers...with pancakes, and so much more!

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a brand-new segment – classroom correspondent! Rockford teacher Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year -- especially one as weird as this one.

