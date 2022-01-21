STEM, teaching in China & The Sound of Science | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, physics and Earth science teacher Sam Watt!

We talked about Sam’s time teaching in China, what STEM actually is -- since that’s a misconception he says still exists -- and how he’s been able to do hands-on STEM and engineering projects even when his students learn remotely.

Longtime WNIJ listeners may even remember Sam as a frequent host of “The Sound of Science.”

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

If you like what you hear, you can also donate to make sure we can keep bringing you education stories and in-depth conversations!

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Sam Watt

Stories in this episode:

What it's like for students and staff when Omicron outbreaks move classes back online

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu